Black women in politics: Watch live

From their voting habits to their leadership roles, Black women play a defining role in our political system. Over the last few years, more and more Black women have made history, and their roles and voices are being recognized in newfound ways — and it’s leading to change.

What are the top issues for Black women ahead of the 2024 election? What more needs to be done to increase Black female representation in politics on all levels, and what are the barriers? What is the power of the Black vote, and how does it impact our politics going forward?

The Hill will bring together current and former Black women holding office, who make up different aspects of our political world, to share what it means to be a Black woman in politics.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

Headliner Interview: Breaking Barriers

Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight Action; Ronald W. Walters Endowed Chair of Race & Black Politics, Howard University; Former Representative (D), Georgia House of Representatives

Headliner Interview: Pushing for Equal Rights

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO), Co-Chair, Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Caucus & Member, Congressional Black Caucus

Headliner Interview: Diversity Leadership

Whitley Yates, Director of Diversity & Engagement, Indiana Republican Party

Panel: Representation Matters

Roxy Ndebumadu , District 4 Councilmember (R), Bowie City Council

, District 4 Councilmember (R), Bowie City Council Adrianne Shropshire , Executive Director, BlackPAC

, Executive Director, BlackPAC Gabrielle Wyatt , Founder, The Highland Project

, Founder, The Highland Project Kimberly Klacik, Conservative Political Commentator (R-MD)

Moderator:

Cheyanne M. Daniels, Race & Politics Reporter, The Hill; Host, The Switch Up Podcast

