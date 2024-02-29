Biden administration to boost affordable housing programs, supply of manufactured homes

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will take steps to bolster federal programs that produce affordable housing, boost the supply of manufactured homes and promote fairer rental markets.

To bolster affordable housing federal programs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Department of Treasury will indefinitely extend programs that provide an ongoing source of capital so state and local housing finance agencies can continue to offer Federal Housing Administration-insured multifamily loans.

To boost the supply and affordability of manufactured homes, HUD announced $225 million in funding for grants that can be used to replace dilapidated homes; assist homeowners with repairs, upgrades and accessibility modifications; and improve the infrastructure of stormwater systems or other utilities.

The administration notes that more than 20 million Americans live in manufactured housing, the largest form of unsubsidized affordable housing across the U.S.

Lastly, to promote fairer rental markets, HUD will release resources to clarify its policies that prohibit non-rent fees for multifamily and public housing programs. The agency will also publish a fact sheet highlighting situations that would stop housing providers from evicting tenants.