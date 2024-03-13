Trump wins Hawaii GOP caucuses

Former President Trump has won the Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.

Trump swept all but one of the states that held Republican contests on Super Tuesday last week, prompting his rival Nikki Haley to drop out and putting him on track for a general election rematch with President Biden, the Democratic front-runner.

The former president’s win in the Aloha State could add up to 19 delegates to his column, according to Decision Desk HQ/The Hill’s delegate tracker.

On the other side of the aisle, Biden is also easily cruising toward his party’s nomination after a spate of Super Tuesday wins, with a dozen Democratic primaries still to come in this month’s lineup.

Biden easily won the Democratic primary in Hawaii last week, though some of the 22 available delegates went to an ‘uncommitted’ option that scored nearly 30 percent of the vote as some progressives protest the administration’s actions around the Israel-Hamas war. He was projected to win the Northern Mariana Islands Democratic primary on Tuesday.