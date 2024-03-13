Biden sees no bump in polling after State of the Union

President Biden didn’t see a bump in polling after his State of the Union address last week, with new polls showing no improvement for the incumbent.

Ahead of the State of the Union, Biden’s approval rating was 40 percent in a Yahoo News/YouGov poll. In a new survey, released Tuesday by the same duo, the president’s approval rating had fallen to 39 percent.

Also ahead of the State of the Union, former President Trump and Biden were statistically tied in a head-to-head 2024 match-up with 45 percent and 44 percent, respectively. In Tuesday’s poll, they are statistically tied with Trump at 46 percent and Biden at 44 percent.

Other polls also show the president failed to moved the needle following his address to Congress. FiveThirtyEight’s calculation of Biden’s approval rating showed him with just more than 37 percent Tuesday. On March 6, the day before the State of the Union, he had just under a 38 percent approval rating from the ABC News pollster.

Democrats praised the State of the Union address as high-energy and touted it as a way to show Biden, 81, is up for another four years in office. The president went into the address with a lingering low approval rating and polls showing him either neck and neck with Trump or lagging behind him.

Less than 30 percent of respondents said Biden was fit enough to serve a second term — which was unchanged from the previous survey. More than 50 percent said the president has been “mostly passive,” in his role, compared to 54 percent in the previous poll.

The most recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted March 8-11 among 1,482 U.S. adults and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

The president is traveling this week as part of a tour across battleground states following his State of the Union address. He will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday and will later travel to Michigan.

Biden officially clinched the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday night after receiving enough delegates, which all but guarantees that the general election will be a 2020 rematch between Biden and Trump.