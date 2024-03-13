Harris to host marijuana reform roundtable with Kentucky governor, rapper Fat Joe

Vice President Harris will convene a roundtable on marijuana reform Friday with rapper Fat Joe, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and individuals who received pardons for marijuana convictions.

A White House official said Harris will highlight actions the Biden administration has taken to pursue criminal justice reforms, including by pardoning tens of thousands of Americans with federal marijuana possession charges.

Harris is also expected to discuss other actions taken on criminal justice reform, including an executive order President Biden signed in 2022 that banned federal officers from using chokeholds unless deadly force is authorized and limited the circumstances under which federal law enforcement can use no-knock warrants.

Biden has used his clemency powers to pardon several people convicted of nonviolent crimes and to commute the sentences of dozens of individuals convicted of nonviolent drug crimes.

The president in October 2022 pardoned everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law.