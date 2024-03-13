Cashews sold by Walmart are recalled due to undeclared allergens

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday a recall of certain cashews sold at Walmart, after the manufacturer discovered cans were incorrectly labeled and therefore did not contain proper allergen warnings.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) issued a voluntary recall of certain cans marked as Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews sold at Walmart stores.

The potentially affected products are packaged in an 8.25-ounce plastic can with a blue wrap around the label, and their “best used by” date is July 8, 2025 GH2.

JBSS, which manufactures Great Value products, said it discovered the problem after a consumer notified the company that a can labeled as honey roasted cashews actually contained coconut cashews.

“An investigation identified that a limited number of incorrect honey roasted cashew labels were applied to the plastic cans of coconut cashews during the manufacturing process,” the company’s announcement read.

The recall cites “undeclared milk and coconut allergens” as the reason for the announcement.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to coconut or milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product from the impacted best if used by date listed below,” the warning stated.

The company said no adverse reactions have been reported, but it is warning customers with the product still in their possession not to consume it. Customers should discard the product or return it to a Walmart for a full refund, the company said.

The product was sold on Walmart.com and in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia.

The product’s UPC is 078742133348.