Majority in new poll disapprove of Harris job performance

A majority of Americans disapprove of Vice President Harris’s job performance, putting her at a lower approval rating than President Biden ahead of November’s election.

Only 36 percent of registered voters approve of how Harris is handling the role of vice president, according to a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll released Thursday. That survey found that 52 percent of registered voters disapprove of her job performance.

In the same poll, Biden’s approval rating was 41 precent. Harris’s favorability in the poll was 38 percent, Biden’s was 41 percent and former President Trump’s was 40 percent.

Harris was tasked with challenging assignments early into the administration, including tackling the root causes of migration from Central America and preserving voting rights. The vice president, though, has been the most influential voice out of the White House on reproductive rights issues and has traversed the country, meeting with leaders in the movement.

On Thursday, she is set to visit a Minnesota health center that provides abortion services, which will reportedly mark the first time a president or vice president has visited that type of clinic.

The poll was conducted March 8-11, included 1,000 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3.1 percent.