Kudlow says Biden on ‘right side’ of TikTok issue

Fox Business anchor Larry Kudlow says President Biden is on the “right side” of the TikTok debate after Biden pledged to sign House-passed legislation that could ban the platform if it comes to his desk.

Kudlow praised Biden while discussing the legislation the lower chamber passed 352-65 on Thursday, which would force TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to divest itself of the app or have it removed from the app stores in the U.S.

“I mean, I’ll give Biden — I’ll give Biden some credit on this: He’s on the right side of this issue,” Kudlow said while discussing the issue with Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade after Kilmeade clashed on air with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) over the legislation earlier in the day.

Kilmeade and Kudlow both said the app poses a national security threat.

“Make it a U.S. company,” Kudlow said.

After Kudlow expressed approval of Biden’s stance on the issue, Kilmeade pushed back, scrutinizing Biden for having his campaign join TikTok and posting a 30-second video.

In response, Kudlow said he would slash his praise in half.

“I’ll give him half a credit for it,” Kudlow said. “He might’ve forgotten about the ad. That’s a joke.”

The bill to potentially ban the platform is on its way to the upper chamber. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said he will review it.