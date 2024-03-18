Biden hosts Kennedy family without RFK Jr. for St. Patrick’s Day

President Biden hosted more than 30 members of the Kennedy family at the White House for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration Sunday as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was not in attendance, pursues a third-party presidential bid.

Kerry Kennedy, the younger sister of RFK Jr., posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the large group posing with Biden near the Rose Garden. She added the quote: “It’s not enough to wish the world were better, you must make the world better.”

The photo was shared by Biden and others.

“From one proud Irish family to another — it was good to have you all back at the White House,” Biden wrote on X.

“Small family gathering this afternoon!” Joe Kennedy III, who serves as Biden’s envoy to Northern Ireland, wrote on X.

RFK Jr. has been repeatedly disavowed by members of his own family as he campaigns for the White House as an independent candidate. An activist and lawyer, he has raised conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Democrats have expressed concerns that his candidacy would pull votes away from Biden in November and help elect former President Trump.

Kennedy is expected to announce a running mate March 26 as he looks to get on the ballot in all 50 states.