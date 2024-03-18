Organization representing Black women in law enforcement backs embattled Biden judicial nominee

A group representing Black women in law enforcement is endorsing one of President Biden’s judicial nominees who would be the first Muslim-American judge to serve on the federal appeals court if confirmed and has sparked criticism from Republicans.

The National Organization of Black Women in Law Enforcement, in a letter obtained first by The Hill, wrote to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and the top senators on the Judiciary Committee in support of Adeel Mangi’s nomination.

“Mr. Mangi’s illustrious career as a litigator…has displayed all the qualities of an excellent judge: sterling credentials, extensive legal experience before trial and appellate courts, leadership within the legal community, and a demonstrated commitment to upholding the highest ethics and fair admission of the law,” the group wrote.

“As law enforcement professionals, it is our collective belief that Mr. Mangi will help ensure equity in the administration of justice in all communities,” it added.

The National Organization of Black Women in Law Enforcement is the seventh law enforcement group to back Mangi’s confirmation. The Anti-Defamation League has also voiced its support.

Biden nominated Mangi to the federal bench in November, but he has come under intense criticism from some Republicans.

In particular, Republican Sens. Ted Cruz (Texas), Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Tom Cotton (Ark.) have questioned Mangi’s views on the deadly Hamas attack on Israel last October, as well as his ties to Rutgers University’s Center for Security, Race and Rights.

Cruz has highlighted the Rutgers center’s comments in support of Palestinians, and has argued Mangi is opposed by certain police groups.

The White House has argued the attacks on Mangi are a result of Islamophobia.