Biden national security adviser meets with Zelensky in Kyiv

President Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Sullivan took the secret trip “to reaffirm the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine in its self-defense against Russia’s brutal invasion,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

Sullivan and Zelensky discussed “the multiple lines of U.S. support to Ukraine” and the need for Congress to pass more aid to Ukraine.

The head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and other senior Ukrainian officials also joined the meetings. Other topics included work with allies and partners to hold Russia accountable, work to mitigate the economic impacts of Russia’s war, and anti-corruption work globally.

Sullivan briefed reporters on Monday on national security issues, including Ukraine and the war in Gaza, among other issues, before heading to Ukraine. The White House has pushed the House to advance the Senate-passed national security package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has been under pressure to move on additional aid for the war-torn country this week, but has focused on funding the government before moving to foreign policy issues.

Johnson, along with some Republicans in the Senate, have floated sending money to Ukraine as a loan, as a possible way of overcoming resistance within the GOP.

Zelensky visited Washington in December to push for more aid.