‘That hearing was embarrassing’: White House bashes GOP for not dropping impeachment inquiry

The White House on Wednesday bashed House Republicans for not dropping the impeachment inquiry into President Biden, calling the hearing earlier that day embarrassing for them.

“That hearing was embarrassing for House Republicans. A total waste of time. It’s time to move on from this sad charade. There are real issues the American people want us to address,” White House spokesperson for investigations Ian Sams said in a statement.

The White House has been pushing for Republicans to drop the impeachment inquiry, declaring it a waste of time from the beginning and now insisting the investigation is over. White House counsel Ed Siskel wrote a letter to Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) last week, arguing that the months-long effort to uncover wrongdoing by Biden has come up empty.

Republicans invited two witnesses to the hearing Wednesday who had little connection to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings.

Some Republicans have been critical of the probe and have expressed doubts it will lead to a formal impeachment trial.

A handful of conservative media personalities have also questioned if the impeachment probe should proceed. Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Wednesday pressed Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on whether the probe is moving, saying “it kind of seems like you’re chasing your tail at this point.”