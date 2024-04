Jets, linebacker C.J. Mosley agree to a new contract that provides salary cap relief, AP source says

The New York Jets and linebacker C.J. Mosley agreed to a new two-year contract worth $17.25 million that provides the team with more salary cap space in free agency, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Mosley was due to make a non-guaranteed $17 million in base pay this season under his previous contract, and would have counted a team-high $21.5 million against this year’s cap. The sides agreed to redo the contract to help the team’s cap situation — freeing about $8 million — while also giving Mosley more security and another year with the Jets.

The new deal includes $13.25 million in guarantees, including $9 million fully guaranteed this season, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the details. ESPN first reported Mosley and the Jets had agreed on a reworked contract.

New York also announced it released wide receiver Corey Davis from the reserve/retired list after he applied to the NFL for reinstatement following a year away from football. The 29-year-old Davis is now a free agent, although he could return to the Jets.

New York also re-signed offensive lineman Jake Hanson, made its trade for offensive tackle Morgan Moses from Baltimore official and announced the signings of quarterback Tyrod Taylor, guard John Simpson, defensive tackles Javon Kinlaw and Leki Fotu and punter Thomas Morstead — all of whom agreed to deals at the start of free agency.

The 31-year-old Mosley has led New York in combined tackles in each of the past three seasons while also serving as the primary signal caller in the middle of the Jets’ defense. He was a second-team All-Pro last season and made his fifth career Pro Bowl — first with New York — in 2022.

Mosley, voted four times by his Jets teammates as a defensive captain, spent his first five NFL seasons with Baltimore and established himself as one of the league’s top playmaking linebackers. He signed a five-year, $85 million deal with the Jets in 2019, but missed all but two games that season with a torn groin. Mosley also was among several players who sat out the following season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He has been a consistent performer and leader the past three seasons after remodeling his body to better fit as a sideline-to-sideline linebacker in the defense run by coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and coach Robert Saleh. Mosley, voted the winner of the Jets’ selfless warrior award last season by the coaching staff, has played in all but one of New York’s past 51 games.

Mosley has more than 1,000 career tackles, 12 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and nine fumble recoveries.

Davis, who caught 66 passes in two seasons with the Jets, surprisingly stepped away from football during training camp last August.

“I’ve been searching my heart for what to do,” Davis wrote on his Instagram page last summer in announcing his intentions. “And I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time.”

Saleh said then that the Jets would leave the door open for a return, but it’s uncertain if Davis wants to rejoin New York or explore his options elsewhere. He spent his first four NFL seasons with Tennessee and has 273 catches for 3,879 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Hanson was a restricted free agent who played in seven games last season, including four starts at right guard. He’ll provide depth on a revamped line that has been the focus of general manager Joe Douglas at the start of free agency.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL