Tyler Adams returns to US roster after hamstring injury that sidelined him for nearly entire year

NEW YORK (AP) — Captain Tyler Adams will rejoin the U.S. team for the first time since the World Cup after recovering from a hamstring injury and making just his second club appearance in the past year.

The 25-year-old midfielder was among 23 players picked Wednesday for the American roster for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Jamaica on March 21 at Arlington, Texas. The Americans face Mexico or Panama three days later in either the championship or third-place match.

Adams entered for Bournemouth in the 71st minute of Wednesday night’s 4-3 Premier League win over Luton. He had appeared in just one game since March 11, 2023, due to the injury and surgery, playing 21 minutes against Stoke on Sept. 27 in the League Cup.

“They think at the club that he has enough to play up to 45 minutes for us,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Once we heard that, we jumped at that idea because he means so much to the team both on and off the field.”

Josh Sargent was selected at forward along with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, while Jesús Ferreira, Jordan Pefok, Brandon Vázquez, Haji Wright and Alejandro Zendejas were omitted along with wingers Brenden Aaronson and Kevin Paredes.

“This is not going to be the group guaranteed moving forward until 2026,” Berhalter said. “Any player, any time has the opportunity to play their way onto the team.”

Sargent, 24, has 12 goals in 17 league games this season for second-tier Norwich. He has nine goals in 13 league games since returning Dec. 29 from an ankle injury that sidelined him for four months.

“Since he’s been back, it’s been impressive,” Berhalter said.

Pepi, 21, was left off the 2022 World Cup roster and has six goals in 20 league matches this season with PSV Eindhoven plus one in the Champions League and one in Champions League qualifying.

A close-to-full-strength roster includes Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah.

Goalkeepers Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath and Drake Callender were picked, while Zack Steffen was left off.

Turner, the U.S. starting goalkeeper in the 2022 World Cup, hasn’t played since Feb. 28 for Nottingham Forest. The 29-year-old lost his starting job in Premier Leagues matches after allowing soft goals against Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal.

“It is concerning that he’s not playing 90 minutes every week,” Berhalter said. “He’s done a great job in the fall, playing games in the Premier League and for us he’s done a great job in the past, and I think because of that history he’s earned this position.”

Steffen joined Colorado in January after playing in just two Premier League matches over 4 1/2 seasons during his contract with Manchester City and started the first three games of the season for the Rapids. The 28-year-old last played for the U.S. in March 2022 and was controversially left off the World Cup roster.

“I actually spoke to Zack and what we talked about was this being a bit longer road, not just three games so far in MLS, it’s maybe 10, 15 games where he could really start to put together some strong performances,” Berhalter said. “We expect him to be one of the top goalies in MLS, and when he is there’ll be an opportunity for him.”

Winger Gio Reyna was selected despite playing just 42 minutes over four matches since he went on loan to Nottingham Forest from Borussia Dortmund on Jan. 31 — including only one minute since Feb. 24. The 21-year-old hasn’t started a club match since Nov. 1.

“It’s always concerning when guys are getting regular minutes, but what we know about adapting to different leagues is sometimes it takes a while,” Berhalter said. “In Gio’s case he’s coming from the Bundesliga to a very high-tempo Premier League and his team in particular is very robust, very high energy on the counterattack, and we’re not surprised that it’s taking him a little bit but we believe that he’ll be able to get it done in the end.”

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers will miss the games because of a leg injury, and defender Walker Zimmerman had surgery Tuesday following a knee injury.

Right back Sergiño Dest is suspended for the match against Jamaica after getting a red card for arguing with the referee during November’s match against Trinidad and Tobago. Dest is eligible to return for the final or third-place game.

Just two players were selected from Major League Soccer: Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson and Miami’s Callender. Berhalter used just two of 66 starting spots on MLS players in six games last fall with the full player pool, starting Robinson in exhibitions against Oman and Ghana.

Players will average 24 years, 310 days when training starts Monday.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff, England), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest, England)

Defenders: Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Kris Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Genk, Belgium), Tim Ream (Fulham, England), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace, England), Antonee Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany)

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth, England), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis, Spain), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo, Spain), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy), Yunus Musah (AC Milan, Italy), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest, England)

Forwards: Folarin Balogun (Monaco, France), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan, Italy), Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Tim Weah (Juventus, Italy).

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer