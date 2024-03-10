Lara Trump says top priority at RNC is ‘protecting the vote’

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump said the top priority of the party is “protecting the vote” in November’s elections.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Trump, what her top priority is now that she was elected as the RNC co-chair. She pointed to comments made by Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this month, who said the Justice Department will challenge states that are implementing “discriminatory, burdensome and unnecessary restrictions on access to the ballot.”

“That is a huge problem. We have three pillars that we need to focus on at the RNC to ensure victory on November 5: turn out the vote, protect the vote and raise money. But I would argue that maybe the most important of those three is protecting the vote, election integrity,” Lara Trump said on “Sunday Morning Futures,” responding to Garland’s comments.

“We have to ensure that, when people go vote, they feel like their vote counts, that they are inspired to go vote. We can never allow what happened in 2020 and the questions surrounding that election to ever happen again,” she added.

The former president and his allies claimed there was fraud in the 2020 election and that the election was stolen from him. There has been no widespread evidence of fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump, the newly elected co-chair of the RNC, said the committee has established an “election integrity division,” which she described as a “nationwide network of volunteers” including poll watchers and trained poll workers.

“And we currently have 78 lawsuits out right now in 23 states across this country to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat. And here’s what I want to say. To anyone out there who is thinking about cheating in an election, we will go after you. You will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. It is not worth it,” she said.

“Every person in this country, Maria, whether you are a Republican or Democrat, should want free, fair and transparent elections,” she added.