Trump supporters submit signatures to advance Wisconsin speaker recall

Supporters of former President Trump submitted close to 11,000 signatures as they look to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R).

The group looking to recall Vos submitted 10,700 signatures to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday, according to the organizers. The Associated Press noted the group needed 6,850 signatures to clear the threshold; however, the Wisconsin Election Commission still has to certify the names.

The group of Trump supporters is looking to oust Vos from his position, which he’s held since 2013, for not overturning the results of the 2020 election and for not impeaching Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Megan Wolfe over her handling of that election.

Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in December he wants Wolfe replaced as the state’s top elections official, but he isn’t endorsing impeaching her.

President Biden won the Badger State over Trump by just more than half a percentage point in 2020. Republican officials in swing states like Wisconsin and Georgia faced pressure from Trump allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Vos last cycle survived a primary challenge from Trump-backed challenger Adam Steen, along with similar grievances about the 2020 election results.

It remains uncertain whether the state’s new legislative map will be enforced prior to the fall elections, which has also complicated the Vos recall effort because the signatures must come from within his district — but it’s unclear if organizers should target his new or old district.