Mike Rogers wins Trump endorsement in Michigan Senate race 

Former President Trump on Monday announced he is supporting former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Mich.) in the Michigan Senate race, giving him a major primary boost.

Rogers is widely considered the favorite in the race, and Trump’s endorsement helps cement that. The former congressman is looking to top a crowded field that includes a pair of ex-lawmakers who have been hostile to the former president.

“Mike has served his Country during a career loaded up with accolades and wins, from the Army to Congress, and now, hopefully, the U.S. Senate.,” Trump posted on social media.

“Mike will work closely with me to enact our America First Policies. He will tirelessly fight to Secure the Border, Stop Inflation, Grow the Economy, Strengthen our Military / Veteran Support, and Protect and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” Trump continued. “Mike Rogers will be a Great and Powerful Senator for Michigan, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement. HE KNOWS HOW TO WIN!”

Rogers is the preferred candidate of top Senate Republicans and has the backing of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the chair of the committee, has been working closely with Trump throughout the cycle, including to help weed out potentially troublesome primaries. Most recently, Trump endorsed Tim Sheehy in Montana, effectively forcing Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) to drop his short-lived run.

Top national Republicans had been pushing for Rogers to run for the upper chambers for years since he retired from the House a decade ago.

A survey taken in late February showed Rogers leading former Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) by 16 percentage points. Meijer is widely considered an unviable candidate due to his vote to impeach Trump in 2021.

Since then, former Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.), who left the Republican Party to become an independent in 2019, announced his bid for the seat.