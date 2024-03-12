Trump leads Biden in Georgia: Poll

Former President Trump has maintained his lead over President Biden in the critical swing state of Georgia, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey from Emerson College Polling/The Hill found Trump leading Biden by 4 points in the state, 46 percent to 42 percent, with 12 percent undecided. That is down slightly from the 6-point lead that Trump had over Biden in the Georgia poll from last month.

When the undecided respondents are required to pick a candidate, Trump still leads Biden by 4 points, 52 percent to 48 percent.

The former president’s lead expands to 6 points when other third-party candidates are included. Trump is in the lead with 44 percent, followed by Biden with 37 percent, Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with 5 percent, Independent Cornel West with 2 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein with 1 percent.

Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball said in a release that Kennedy’s support largely comes from 8 percent of voters under 40 years old, 8 percent of independents, 6 percent of Democrats and 3 percent of Republicans.

The poll found that a plurality of Biden supporters in the state, 30 percent, are chiefly motivated by their dislike of Trump, while only 15 percent of Trump voters said they are chiefly motivated by dislike of Biden. A plurality of 32 percent of Trump supporters said they chose him because they care about a specific issue.

The economy was listed as the most important issue facing Georgia, with 32 percent saying so, while immigration was second with 14 percent and then health care with 12 percent.

On immigration, Trump led in whom Georgia voters trust more to do a better job, 54 percent to 46 percent. He led by the same margin on handling the war between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Biden led 56 percent to 44 percent in handling abortion access.

The poll was conducted March 5-7 among 1,000 registered voters. The credibility interval was 3 points.