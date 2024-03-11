Biden cuts digital ad attacking Trump over entitlements ‘cuts’ comment

President Biden’s campaign released a new digital ad Monday targeting former President Trump over his recent comments on entitlement “cuts.”

The ad featured an interview with Trump on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday where he argued “there is a lot you can do” when it comes to cutting funding to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare when host Joe Kernen asked if the former president had changed his outlook on the issue.

“So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting,” Trump said in the interview, included in the ad.

The ad then cuts to Biden’s State of the Union address.

“Anyone who tries to cut Social Security, Medicare or raise the retirement age — I will stop you,” Biden said in the ad.

The ad concludes with a message stating, “Save Social Security & Medicare. Vote for Joe Biden.”

The Trump campaign later clarified Trump’s remarks on Monday, posting, “If you losers didn’t cut his answer short, you would know President Trump was talking about cutting waste.” The ad only included a portion of Trump answer on CNBC.

“So first of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements, tremendous bad management of entitlements,” Trump said in the interview. “There’s tremendous amounts of things and numbers of things you can do. So I don’t necessarily agree with the statement.”

Biden also took aim at Trump’s remarks during a campaign stop on Monday.

“Many of my Republican friends want to put Social Security and Medicare back on the chopping block again. If anyone tries to cut Social Security or Medicare or raise the retirement age again, I will stop them. Working people built this country,” Biden said in New Hampshire on Monday.

“Even this morning, Donald Trump said cuts to Social Security and Medicare are on the table again,” Biden continued. “The bottom line is, he’s still at it. I’m never gonna allow that to happen. I won’t cut Social Security. I won’t cut Medicare.”