Trump renews call to debate Biden ‘any time, any place’

Former President Trump renewed his calls for a debate between him and President Biden on Tuesday, saying it would be for the good of the country.

“For the good of our now failing Nation, and in order to inform the American people of what is going on in our Country, we must immediately have a full scale debate between Crooked Joe and Honest Don,” Trump wrote early Tuesday on Truth Social.

“I’m ready to go, ANY TIME, ANY PLACE!” he added.

Trump, who didn’t participate in any of the Republican primary debates, also called for Biden to face him in a debate last week, arguing it is “important” for the good of the country.

In December, he said he looks forward to debating Biden and suggested 10 debates during a radio interview. The former president then said in February he’d like to debate Biden “now.”

Biden replied at the time, “If I were him, I would want to debate me, too.”

“He’s got nothing else to do,” the president added.

The Biden campaign in December said it hasn’t talked about a potential general election debate against Trump. Last week, the incumbent said any debate between the party front-runners would depend on Trump’s “behavior.”

The two campaigns have officially turned their attention to a 2020 rematch in November after near sweeps in their respective Super Tuesday primaries.