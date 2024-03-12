Biden wins Northern Mariana Islands Democratic primary

President Biden has won the Democratic primary in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection.

The incumbent is inching closer to the delegates he needs to secure the Democratic nomination after nearly sweeping the states that held nominating contests on Super Tuesday last week, teeing up a rematch with former President Trump, who is on track to score the GOP nod.

Both candidates are expected to win enough delegates to secure their respective parties’ nominations as soon as Tuesday night.

There are six delegates up for grabs in the Northern Mariana Islands’s Democratic race, according to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Biden’s only loss last week was in American Samoa, another U.S. territory, where Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur running a long-shot bid, won the Democratic race. NPR reported Palmer had set his sights on the Northern Mariana Islands in hopes of scoring another surprise win against the Democratic front-runner, but he fell short on Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), then a presidential candidate, beat Biden in the Northern Mariana Islands in 2020.