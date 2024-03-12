Trump wins Mississippi GOP primary

Former President Trump will win the Mississippi Republican presidential primary, ticking him closer to clinching the GOP nomination, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump has already won more than 1,000 delegates toward clinching the Republican nomination and will likely take most if not all of Mississippi’s 40 delegates up for grabs.

The Magnolia State’s delegates are partly decided by the statewide result and partly by the results of its congressional delegates. There are 28 based on the state results and 12 based on the four congressional district results.

But if a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote in the state or in a district, they receive all of the available delegates the state or district can allocate. Trump is therefore very likely to win all of them as the only active major candidate on the ballot.