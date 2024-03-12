Biden wins Mississippi Democratic primary

President Biden has won the Mississippi Democratic presidential primary, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Biden was the only candidate listed on the ballot and will likely receive most if not all of the state’s 35 pledged delegates. Five of the state’s 40 total delegates are not pledged and will be decided at the Democratic National Convention this fall.

He has already clinched enough delegates to win the Democratic nomination, having won the Georgia primary earlier Tuesday.

A candidate must receive at least 15 percent of the statewide result or the result in a congressional district to receive a delegate, so Biden is likely to sweep all of them. The uncommitted effort that has gained some support in other states including Michigan and Minnesota is not an option in Mississippi.

Author Marianne Williamson, who remains in the race, was also not on the ballot.

Voters could cast a write-in ballot.