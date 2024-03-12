trending:

Trump wins Georgia GOP primary

by Caroline Vakil - 03/12/24 7:01 PM ET
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks in Columbia, S.C., Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Former President Trump has won the Republican primary in Georgia, according to Decision Desk HQ.  

Trump wasn’t expected to face any serious competition in the Peach State, which awards 59 delegates on the Republican side, particularly after rival Nikki Haley dropped out of the GOP primary last week. 

Yet Haley can still receive votes in the Republican nominating contests — and therefore delegates — even after dropping out, which has raised questions about whether members of the GOP would still cast a ballot for her as a protest vote against Trump. 

Georgia is among a handful of states that will play a critical role in determining the presidency in November. The state went for Biden by less than a quarter of a percentage point in 2020. 

