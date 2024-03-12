Biden clinches Democratic nomination

President Biden won the Georgia Democratic primary, according to Decision Desk HQ projections, giving him enough delegates to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination and all but guaranteeing he will face off against former President Trump again in November.

DDHQ projected Biden the winner in Georgia at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

Biden is expected to notch at least 1,968 delegates, the minimum number needed to secure the Democratic nod.

Ahead of the Tuesday primaries, Biden had 1,867 delegates, according to DDHQ, meaning he needed at least 101 delegates.

Georgia offered 108 delegates on the Democratic side, and there were 241 delegates up for grabs altogether on Tuesday between Georgia, Mississippi, Washington state and the U.S. territory of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Although Biden wasn’t expected to face any serious challenge to the Democratic nomination on Tuesday, Georgia and Washington were home to campaigns looking to protest Biden and his administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Organizers in Washington urged Democratic primary voters to cast a ballot for “uncommitted,” while organizers in Georgia urged members of the party to leave their ballot blank. The initiatives are similar to ones in Michigan and Minnesota, where portions of the Democratic electorate cast a protest vote against the president.

The protest vote surprisingly has proved more potent than any of Biden’s long-shot Democratic challengers, including Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.).

Meanwhile, on the GOP side, Trump is expected to receive the Republican presidential nomination.