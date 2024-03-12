Trump clinches GOP nomination

Former President Trump is projected to win the GOP primary in Washington, thereby clinching the Republican presidential nomination and setting him up for a rematch against President Biden, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump is expected to notch at least 1,215 delegates — the minimum number needed to secure the Republican nod. Ahead of the Tuesday primaries, Trump had been awarded 1,077 delegates, according to DDHQ, meaning that he needed at least 138 delegates.

Between the Georgia, Hawaii, Mississippi and Washington state GOP nominating contests, there were 161 delegates up for grabs.

Though Trump wasn’t expected to face any serious primary challenge on Tuesday given that rival Nikki Haley had dropped out of the GOP primary last week, it was unclear if the former U.N. ambassador would continue to pick up votes as a form of protest to Trump.

The Tuesday primaries also capped off one of the least surprising Republican presidential contests. Despite the fact that a crowded field of GOP candidates ran against the former president for the nomination, all but two — Trump and Haley — remained by the time of the New Hampshire primary on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile on the Democratic side, Biden earned enough delegates to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.