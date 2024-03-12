RFK Jr. considering Jesse Ventura, Aaron Rodgers for VP

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura as his potential vice-presidential picks, the Kennedy campaign confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday.

The independent candidate is considering both men as potential running mates for his 2024 ticket. He has been in touch “pretty continuously” with Rodgers for the past months, according to The New York Times, which first reported the developments.

Another source familiar with Kennedy’s campaign told The Hill Ventura is being talked about.

Rodgers joined the New York Jets before the 2023 season but was quickly sidelined after he ruptured his left Achilles tendon. Kennedy reportedly has been in touch with Ventura since the former governor introduced the independent candidate during his campaign event in Arizona, according to The Times.

Kennedy is slated to name his running mate in the coming weeks, before the state deadlines when he is required to have a vice presidential pick in order to gain ballot access in the state.

Apart from Rodgers and Ventura, Kennedy has spoken with former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who are all on a “short list,” the Kennedy campaign confirmed to The Hill.

Kennedy initially ran in the Democratic primary but switched to an independent bid in October. Since then, his White House bid has raised concerns within Democratic circles that his insurgency could siphon voters away from President Biden and help former President Trump get back into the Oval Office.

Kennedy has recently fueled talks about potentially joining the Libertarian Party’s presidential ticket as he looks to gain ballot access, The Hill first reported earlier this month.

–Updated on March 13 at 7:43 a.m.