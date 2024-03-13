DNC gifts new RNC chairs piggy bank ‘to teach basic fiscal responsibility’ after shake-up

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) gifted the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) new chairs a piggy bank to mock them about cash after the GOP group’s poor fundraising numbers and major staff shake-ups.

In the announcement first shared with The Hill, the DNC said it has the piggy bank for the RNC as a gift, and they’re welcome to pick it up if they want it. The so-called gift comes after Tuesday reports that the RNC is slashing its staff and that more than 60 people have been fired.

The RNC officially voted to make Michael Whatley, former President Trump loyalist and chair of the North Carolina GOP, and Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, its new chair and co-chair, respectively. The RNC has lagged far behind Democrats in bringing in cash over the past year, with campaign finance disclosures revealing it has $8 million in the bank and $1 million in debt.

“It must be demoralizing walking into your first week in a new job knowing that you’re boarding a sinking ship. So, as newly elected Trump loyalists Michael Whatley and Lara Trump start as chair and co-chair of the RNC, we wanted to send them something to raise their spirits even if it doesn’t fix their abysmal fundraising numbers,” DNC rapid response director Alex Floyd said in a statement.

“Lucky for them, this piggy bank isn’t just a great tool to teach basic fiscal responsibility – it’s also plastic, so it’ll be the last thing the Republican Party has that isn’t broken past the point of repair by November,” Floyd said.

The DNC argued that the “RNC is undergoing an extreme MAGA rebrand” and said Lara Trump is a co-chair “so that she can make the committee pay for [former President Trump’s] legal expenses.”

Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, in February vowed to spend “every single penny” of the RNC’s funds to help reelection Trump.