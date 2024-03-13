Trump celebrates locking up GOP nomination: ‘A really great day of victory’

Former President Trump celebrated a “great day of victory” Tuesday after winning enough delegates in the day’s primaries to clinch the GOP nomination for president.

“It’s your favorite president speaking to you on a really great day of victory,” Trump said in a video his campaign posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. “One week ago, we had something called Super Tuesday and it was indeed super, because we won at numbers at nobody has ever seen before, records in virtually every state.”

“And tonight, likewise, but this one got us over the top,” he continued. “The Republican National Committee has just declared us the official nominee.”

The former president secured the GOP nomination Wednesday after winning the GOP primary in Washington state. President Biden also locked up the Democratic nomination the same day, paving the way for a rematch of the 2020 election.

After the race was called, Trump said in a post on Truth Social that “It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party” on the top of the ticket in November.

“Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the Worst, Most Incompetent, Corrupt, and Destructive President in the History of the United States,” the former president wrote.

“But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our once great Country, put AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE,” he added. “November 5th will go down as the most important day in the history of our Country! GOD BLESS AMERICA.”

Biden also celebrated his wins, noting he ran for president in 2020 “because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation.”

“Because of the American people, we won that battle, and now I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever,” Biden continued.

The incumbent also took a shot at Trump, who he said is “running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America,” adding that “freedom and democracy are at risk.”

“Voters now have a choice to make about the future of this country,” Biden said

“Are we going to stand up and defend our democracy or let others tear it down? Will we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms, or let extremists take them away?” the president asked. “Will we finally make the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes — or will we allow corporate greed to run rampant on the backs of the middle class?”