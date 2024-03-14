Trump holds slim leads over Biden in Pennsylvania, Arizona: Fox News polling

Former President Trump holds narrow leads over President Biden in the swing states of Pennsylvania and Arizona, according to polling released Thursday from Fox News.

A Fox News poll shows Trump leading Biden by 2 points in Pennsylvania, with about 49 percent of support compared to the president’s 47 percent. In Arizona, another Fox News survey shows the former president with a 4-point lead over Biden with about 49 percent of the vote compared to Biden’s 45 percent.

The most recent presidential races have come down to the wire in Pennsylvania and Arizona, with Biden narrowly winning both of those states in 2020. Trump had carried them in 2016.

Trump and Biden each clinched enough delegates Tuesday to become their respective party’s presumptive nominees for the White House. According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s polling average, Trump is leading Biden by about 1.4 percentage points nationally.

In Pennsylvania, the Fox News poll found Trump and Biden were tied when voters were asked who they would back in a five-way race that also included Independents Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Cornel West and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. Trump and Biden each received 42 percent of support, Kennedy received 9 percent and West and Stein each received 2 percent.

When asked about a five-way race in Arizona, Trump maintained a 4-point lead over Biden, with 43 percent of support to Biden’s 39 percent. Kennedy received 10 percent of support in Arizona.

The Pennsylvania poll was conducted March 7-11 among 1,149 registered voters and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points. The Arizona poll was conducted March 7-11 among 1,121 registered voters and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Both polls were conducted under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research.