Trump: ‘Nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly’

Former President Trump described himself as the most maligned president in the country’s history Wednesday, alluding to his multitude of legal problems, impeachments and partisan opposition.

Trump told Newsmax’s Greg Kelly that Andrew Jackson “was treated the absolute worst” as president, with Abraham Lincoln — who was assassinated — coming in second. But, Trump continued, his experience has topped both.

“Nobody has — when you think of the fake things. Nobody’s been treated like Trump in terms of badly,” Trump said Wednesday, referring to himself in the third person.

“Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. Everything was a scam, and it literally starts a new one,” he continued. “As you win one, you start the other impeachment hoax number one, impeachment hoax number two. All hoaxes and scams. And I said, if they ever devoted their time to making America great again, it would be a lot easier.”

The former president was impeached twice and now faces a combined 91 criminal charges across multiple cases. He has written off all the allegations as politically-motivated attacks.

Trump’s first criminal case, alleging he illegally covered up hush money payments to hide an alleged affair, is set to go to trial in New York in late March. He also faces two criminal cases related to allegations that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election, and a separate case over charges of mishandling classified information.

Trump described his political work as a “war,” and added that he is motivated because he is working against “very evil people.”

The former president officially secured the GOP nomination after the Washington primary Wednesday, locking in a 2020 election rematch against President Biden in November. The pair is neck-and-neck in polls, with Trump taking a slight lead, according to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ average of polls.