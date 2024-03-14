RFK Jr. calls Aaron Rodgers ‘battle-tested’ amid VP talk: ‘He’s stood up’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is “battle-tested,” amid running mate speculation.

Kennedy’s campaign confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that Rodgers and former professional wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura are at the top of Kennedy’s list for vice president. In an interview with host Trace Gallagher on “FOX News @ Night,” Kennedy praised the quarterback for standing up for what he believes in.

“And we want somebody young who’s going to look out for that generation. Aaron Rodgers is battle-tested. He’s stood up. He’s been hammered by the press, stood up for things we believe in. I like that part of his character. He’s a critical thinker, and I think we need that at the time as you know the rise of [artificial intelligence],” he said Wednesday night.

Rodgers was the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers before joining the New York Jets for the 2023 season. He was quickly sidelined after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in his first regular season game of the year.

“My father used to say one of the duties of living as a citizen of democracy is to maintain a constant posture of skepticism toward authority. And I think Aaron’s shown that,” Kennedy said.

“He’s also somebody who I think will help me get the country healthy again. You know, he’s 40 years old. He’s focused on his own health. He’s very aware of health issues. And you know, that’s one of the things I’m going to — that’s one of the key parts of my agenda is to get the country healthy again,” he added.

Kennedy is set to announce his vice president pick later this month in Oakland, Calif. His campaign confirmed to The Hill that he is also considering other candidates for his vice presidential “short list”: Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (I-Hawaii), Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

Kennedy switch his White House bid to an independent run last year after first filing to run in the Democratic presidential primary. According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling average of a three-way race between Kennedy, President Biden and former President Trump, Kennedy receives nearly 11 percent support.