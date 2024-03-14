Laborers’ union launching pro-Biden ad in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) launched a seven-figure advertisement that supports President Biden and his infrastructure investments.

The ad will run in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, key swing states that went blue for Biden in 2020, and will target union members, union households and “other persuadable voters,” the union said.

The ad follows hunters in West Branch, Mich., who are laborers that support Biden.

“People have an opportunity to work and put food on the table, and that’s through President Biden’s infrastructure dollars,” one man said in the video.

Another man highlighted that Biden is “bringing manufacturing back to the U.S.” The ad showed a clip of Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act in 2022, the bipartisan legislation that provided billions of dollars in incentives to the domestic semiconductor industry.

“All of a sudden we’re getting chip factories, battery factories, and that’s because of the Democrats and President Joe Biden,” the man in the ad said.

“Everything’s just boomin’,” another man said.

The advertisement comes just days after Biden secured the Democratic presidential nomination. With former President Trump securing the GOP nomination hours later, the two will face off again in the general election this fall. Both Biden and Trump have begun gearing their campaigns toward the general election in what will likely be another close race.

“LIUNA members are seeing real results from both President Biden’s investment in our infrastructure and his commitment to creating good blue-collar union jobs,” LIUNA General President Brent Booker said in a statement. “Construction is booming!”

The LIUNA endorsement is not Biden’s first union backing. The president secured support from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union in January after he visited the picket line with striking workers last year. Biden has claimed he is the most pro-union president in history.

On Wednesday, the Service Employees International Union said it would be spending $200 million to help Biden win reelection. The union announced its “massive drive” to mobilize working-class voters of color to back Biden.