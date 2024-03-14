Aaron Rodgers responds to Sandy Hook conspiracy reports amid RFK Jr. VP speculation

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers responded to reports that he floated conspiracy theories surrounding the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, asserting he has never denied the event happened.

Rodgers’s statement came after Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign confirmed he is one of several choices being considered as the independent presidential candidate’s running mate.

CNN reported that Rodgers has shared conspiracy theories in private conversations that the Newtown, Conn., shooting — which killed 26 people, including 20 students — was an inside job by the government and that media outlets were choosing to ignore it.

In a Thursday post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rodgers called what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School a “tragedy.”

“I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place. Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community.”

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers practices before an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Mark Bankston, an attorney who represented families of Sandy Hook victims who sued conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones for conspiracy theories he spread about the shooting, slammed Rodgers in a thread on X.

“I already knew this about you, but what I learned today — that you were one of those freaks telling reporters (and god knows who else) that the Sandy Hook parents were liars and actors — crosses a line you can’t come back from,” Bankston said.

Rodgers has been the subject of controversy surrounding his political views, having spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines and misled the public about his vaccination status. Kennedy, who ran in the Democratic primary before instead switching to run as an independent, has also faced criticism over comments he has made spreading misinformation about vaccines.

Kennedy has indicated he will announce his running mate next week. Another name on his short list is former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, Kennedy’s campaign has confirmed.