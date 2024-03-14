No Labels leader says candidates could be announced this month

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.), the founding chair of No Labels, said the political organization could unveil its candidates for its presidential ticket by the beginning of spring.

“So, we’re not going to announce candidates today, but we do announce that we’re going to announce candidates this spring, and that could be as early as, you know, the calendar of nature, March 21,” Lieberman said in a clip of a CNN interview posted Thursday to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

No Labels recently formally decided to move forward with its ticket following a private meeting in which hundreds of state delegates convened and pledged to go ahead with a bid for the White House.

“Earlier today, I led a discussion with the 800 No Labels delegates from all 50 states. These citizen leaders have spent months discussing with one another the kind of leadership they want to see in the White House in 2024,” No Labels National Convention Chair Mike Rawlings wrote in a statement.

In the CNN interview, Lieberman said it is now time to “find the best bipartisan unity ticket we can give the American people as the third choice they say they want overwhelmingly because they don’t want to have to choose again between [former President Trump] and [President Biden.]”

Lieberman said in December that the anger among Americans at the Republican and Democratic parties is unlike anything he’s seen before.

“I’ve never seen this much anger at the two major parties,” Lieberman said at the time in an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable” on WABC 770 AM. “And this high a disappointment about the fact that we may be left with a choice of Presidents Trump and Biden, once again.”