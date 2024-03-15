Scaramucci calls Trump ‘most un-American presidential nominee in US history’

Anthony Scaramucci in an interview late Thursday labeled former President Trump the “most un-American presidential nominee in U.S. history.”

“We have to focus on Mr. Trump being the most un-American presidential nominee in U.S. history,” Scaramucci said in an interview on CNN’s “The Source” with host Kaitlan Collins. “And we have to go through the things that he’s saying he’s going to do, as it relates to being the American president.”

“I think if we do that, he’s gonna lose the election,” Scaramucci continued.

Scaramucci, who spent 11 days in the Trump White House in the role of communications director, has now turned into a frequent critic of the former president. In the CNN interview, Scaramucci also said Trump is “courting with dictators.”

“He wants to be part of the axis of autocracy with people like [Russian President] Vladimir Putin,” Scaramucci said. “And just to remind people, Vladimir Putin is tied very closely to Iran now, so just think about what that means for the Middle East, ‘cause we know how transactional Donald Trump is.”

“He’s made it very clear that anybody that he disagreed with or he has an adversarial relationship in the press, he wants to potentially threaten their [Federal Communications Commission] license. He said publicly he wants to persecute, using the Department of Justice, his political adversaries, and the list goes on and on,” Scaramucci added.

Last month, Scaramucci said Trump was in a “love affair” with Putin in the wake of comments the former president made about NATO. Trump said he would not protect members of the alliance that did not contribute enough to meet defense spending targets.

“He has a love affair with Vladimir Putin, and so I don’t think anybody in the West … Western leadership understands that love affair,” Scaramucci said at the time. “I don’t think anybody in intelligence agencies understands that love affair, because Vladimir Putin has called for objectively reattaching republics to the former Soviet Union.”