Howard Dean: Trump is candidate of ‘gazillionaire class’

Former Democratic National Committee Chair Howard Dean said in an interview late Thursday that former President Trump is the candidate for the “gazillionaire class.”

“I don’t think there is going to be any limit to dollars spent in this race. Trump has got every gazillionaire in the country, apparently is now breathing heavily whenever Trump walks around. That’s their candidate, the gazillionaire class,” Howard said in an interview on CNN’s “NewsNight” with anchor Abby Phillip.

“Then Biden is, working people who are now raising a ton of money over the web from small donations,” Dean added. “And that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Biden’s campaign recently said that it raised $10 million in the 24 hours following the president’s most recent State of the Union address. This also came after news that February was the campaign’s best grassroots funding month to date.

“We thank our grassroots supporters who are motivated more than ever to reelect President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez said in a statement at the time. “The President’s State of the Union address reminded so many of our supporters who is fighting for them, and the stakes of this election for our freedoms, our rights, and our democracy.”

“We send our condolences to the other guy and his flailing, poor campaign,” she added. “Turns out attacking women’s rights, cutting taxes for the rich, and attacking American democracy isn’t exactly a winning message.”

In his interview on CNN, Dean said that he thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. “might do some damage with conspiracy theorists and they’re going to vote for Trump.”

“So I just wish he wouldn’t run for his own sake and for the sake of this family.”

Dean also said that he thinks Biden would win Michigan if the presidential election were held today, despite a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing Trump in the lead in the Wolverine State by 3 points.

“I think Biden would win clearly, ‘cause Donald Trump is a disaster for the state of Michigan,” Dean said.