Campaign

Trump wins Northern Mariana Islands GOP caucuses

by Julia Mueller - 03/15/24 9:57 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Former President Trump has won the GOP caucuses in the Northern Mariana Islands, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection. 

Trump has already hit the delegates he needs to secure the Republican nomination for 2024, and his win in the U.S. territory adds to his winning streak on the GOP side. 

There are nine delegates up for grabs in the Northern Mariana Islands’s Republican race, according to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill. 

Across the aisle, President Biden won the Democratic primary in the Northern Mariana Islands earlier this week, just before crossing the threshold to score his party’s nod. 

Trump and Biden are now set up to face off in November, amid a sense of dread among voters about a rematch of their pair’s 2020 showdown. The former president is notably running amid ongoing legal battles, including multiple criminal indictments. 

Trump won the GOP contest in the territory during his first run in 2016. In 2020, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), then a presidential candidate, beat Biden on the Democratic ballot. The U.S. territory does not take part in electoral votes for the general election. 

