Trump praises controversial former Ohio GOP congressional candidate as ‘hero’

Former President Trump praised controversial former congressional candidate JR Majewski at a rally in Ohio Saturday saying he was a “hero” who was “treated very unfairly.”

“[O]n behalf of our country, I’d like to apologize to JR Majewski, because you were treated very unfairly,” Trump said. “So, okay? You were treated very unfairly. The guy was a hero, and they came out with a narrative that he wasn’t a hero. And I think it’s a disgrace, a disgrace.”

Majewski ended his second bid for Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s (D-Ohio) seat earlier this month, not making it to the Ohio GOP primary set for next Monday.

“While I know I would win, and have a great shot in the general election now that my record was cleared, it is inevitable that the Deep State will do whatever it takes to fight against me,” Majewski said in a statement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, on ending his recent congressional bid.

“Even going as far as attacking my family and once again accusing me of stolen valor,” he continued.

Majewski was the GOP nominee in the 2022 race against Kaptur, but faced controversy due to exaggerating his military career record and lying about serving in Afghanistan, according to The Associated Press. He had claimed he deployed to Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but instead the Air Force veteran was based at an air base in Japan and had a job loading up planes at an air base in Qatar, the AP reported, citing a review of his military service records.

Majewski also attended the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol and faced backlash for the use of an ableist slur during a podcast appearance in February.