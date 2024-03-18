Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in national survey

President Biden is narrowly leading former President Trump by 1 point, according to a new national survey first shared with The Hill.

A poll released by the Democratic super PAC Progress Action Fund, which was conducted by the left-leaning firm Public Policy Polling, showed Biden leading Trump 46 percent to 45 percent. Another 9 percent said they were not sure.

The polling falls within the survey’s margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

The poll also found Biden had a 39 percent approval rating, compared to 55 percent who said they disapproved of his job as president and 6 percent who said they were unsure.

Half of respondents separately had an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 43 percent who had a favorable opinion and 7 percent who said they were not sure.

Biden and Trump last week collected enough delegates to clinch their party’s respective nominations. Polling has shown the two men in tight head-to-head match-ups, though some polling in several battleground states have shown Trump leading the president.

“President Biden is on the rise because he is going on offense and contrasting his accomplishments with Donald Trump’s extreme agenda,” Joe Jacobson, founder of Progress Action Fund, said in a statement.

“Voters are persuaded when Democrats set the narrative and aren’t afraid to hold MAGA Republicans accountable for their horrific policies.”

The poll also found Republicans had a slight edge over Democrats in a generic congressional ballot, with 46 percent of respondents saying they would vote for the Republican candidate in their district if the election were held together, compared to 45 percent who said the Democrat and 9 percent who said they were unsure.

The Public Policy Polling survey was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday with 837 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.