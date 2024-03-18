Trump slams Democrats over reaction to ‘blood bath’ remarks

Former President Trump slammed Democrats on Monday for their interpretation of his weekend comments in which he warned there would be a “blood bath” if he loses the election in November.

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” he added. “With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!!”

Trump held a rally in Ohio on Saturday in which he warned he would retaliate against China if it was attempting to sell cars to the United States.

“No, we’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump said. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a blood bath for the country; that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

The “blood bath” portion of his comment quickly went viral, with Democrats and Trump critics arguing it was a clear call for violence in the event he loses November’s election against President Biden.

“It’s clear this guy wants another January 6,” Biden wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “But the American people are going to give him another resounding electoral defeat this November.”

Trump allies argued the former president’s words were being taken out of context and that he was clearly talking about the auto industry being decimated if Biden wins reelection.

The former president’s campaign sought to capitalize on the outrage over the remarks on Monday, sending out a fundraising email with the subject line “Bloodbath!”

The email claims the media and Democrats used “edited clips” and asserted Trump was predicting a “bloodbath for our auto industry” if Biden wins in November.

Updated at 11:01 a.m.