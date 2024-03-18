Biden campaign: Reaching voters in 2024 will ‘take relentless effort’

President Biden’s reelection campaign says it will take “relentless effort” in reaching out to voters to defeat former President Trump.

Biden 2024 communications director Michael Tyler told Fox News on Monday that while the campaign feels “good about where we’re at,” it will be a competitive race in November.

“I think it’s going to take a relentless effort on behalf of this campaign to reach the voters,” Tyler said. “We are running on a popular historic record of accomplishment. It is about us doing the work to communicate with the voters who are going to decide this election everything this administration has done to make their lives better over the last four years.”

Polling has indicated the race is neck-to-neck, or has Biden lagging behind. A polling average from The Hill and Decision Desk HQ shows Trump with a 1.2 percentage point lead over Biden.

The Biden campaign has been open about how close they feel the race will be in November, while projecting optimism that voters will see the stark choice between Biden and Trump. It also has suggested that some voters won’t tune in until after Labor Day and that polling for Biden then could turn around.

Biden this week is traveling to Nevada and Arizona, two critical states for the campaign, and he has recently traveled to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as Democrats are working to rebuild the coalition that won him the White House in 2020.