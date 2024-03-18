Trump asks if Cassidy Hutchinson will be prosecuted over limo testimony

Former President Trump raised the question Monday of whether former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson will be prosecuted for her now-disputed testimony about the former president’s actions toward his driver on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Our great Secret Service has totally CRUSHED Cassidy Hutchinson’s (who I barely knew) made up (FAKE!) stories about me roughing up Secret Service Agents from the back seat of the Beast (Limo),” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Monday.

“Has she now changed her testimony? Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said? What about the Unselect J6 Committee. They destroyed almost everything, including real evidence and findings. What’s going to happen with them – Serious crimes have been committed?” he continued.

His remarks come nearly a week after House Republicans released a new report on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, which included testimony from one of Trump’s former drivers.

According to the report, drafted by the House Administration Committee’s oversight subpanel, the unnamed driver disputed Hutchinson’s previous testimony to the committee, in which she said she had been told that Trump attempted to take control of the car and go toward the Capitol after his speech near the White House on Jan. 6.

The driver told the committee, however, that Trump “never grabbed the steering wheel,” and he said he “didn’t see him … lunge to try to get into the front seat at all,” per the report.

A copy of the transcript of the driver’s testimony, reviewed by The New York Times, indicated the driver did back Hutchinson’s details about Trump’s insistence to join supporters at the Capitol.

Republicans and Trump have seized on discrepancies in their attempts to discredit the committee’s investigation of the insurrection and clear the former president of any wrongdoing.

Trump has separately issued a call for the members of the now-disbanded House Jan. 6 select committee, including former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), to be prosecuted for allegedly withholding evidence.

2024 Election Coverage

Cheney, who has emerged as one of the most outspoken GOP critics of the former president, fired back at Trump’s claims on Sunday, arguing the former president and his legal team “have long had the evidence.”

Trump currently faces four felonies over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, including his alleged actions surrounding the Jan. 6 riots.

The trial for his case has been delayed while the Supreme Court weighs whether the former president’s Jan. 6 actions fall under presidential immunity. Trump’s legal team is arguing he cannot be prosecuted because he was working as president at the time.