Manafort in talks to return to Trump campaign for convention: Reports

Paul Manafort, former President Trump’s 2016 campaign chair who was jailed on fraud charges, is in talks to potentially return to Trump’s 2024 campaign ahead of the Republican National Convention in July, according to reports.

The Washington Post first reported Trump is expected to enlist Manafort as a campaign adviser this year, citing four people familiar with the matter. Trump pardoned Manafort in 2020 after he was convicted in 2018 on bank fraud and tax charges.

The sources told The Post that discussions around Manafort’s potential role have included the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and the former adviser serving a role in fundraising for Trump’s campaign. Although no final decision has been made, all four sources told The Post that the hiring of Manafort was expected.

The New York Times reported Manafort was in discussions to help with the Republican National Convention this year, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter. CNN also reported that Manafort may return for the Republican National Convention, according to three sources familiar with the conversations.

Manafort served as Trump’s campaign chair from March to August 2016. He was convicted on bank fraud and tax charges stemming from Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

He was also sent to home confinement in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic before Trump’s pardon of him before leaving the White House.

Manafort released a book in 2022, titled “Political Prisoner,” that pushes back on the allegations he faced as a result of the investigation and also doubles down on his support for Trump, according to its description.

The Hill has reached out to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee for comment.