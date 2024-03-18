Trump: ‘Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion’

Former President Trump on Tuesday claimed Democrats “hate Israel” and that Jewish voters who back Democrats hate their religion amid tensions between the Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Trump, speaking with conservative radio host Sebastian Gorka, was asked why Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) “hate” Netanyahu, a reference to Schumer’s recent call for new elections in Israel.

“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump responded. “And the Democrat Party hates Israel.”

He suggested Schumer, who is Jewish, has become “very anti-Israel” for political reasons, citing large pro-Palestinian protests across the country amid violence in Gaza.

“Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel will be destroyed,” Trump said.

The remarks triggered immediate criticism from Jewish groups and the Biden administration.

“Accusing Jews of hating their religion because they might vote for a particular party is defamatory and patently false. Serious leaders who care about the historic US-Israel alliance should focus on strengthening, rather than unraveling, bipartisan support for the State of Israel,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates noted antisemitic incidents have spiked globally in the wake of the October terrorist attacks against Israel.

“There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens. None,” Bates said in a statement. “Like President Biden said, he was moved to run for President when he saw Neo Nazis chanting ‘the same Antisemitic bile that was heard in Germany in the 1930s’ in Charlottesville. He will never give hate any safe harbor, including today.”

Schumer called Trump’s comments “highly partisan and hateful.”

“I am working in a bipartisan way to ensure the US-Israeli relationship sustains for generations to come, buoyed by peace in the Middle East,” Schumer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump has repeatedly positioned himself as deeply supportive of Israel, citing his recognition of the Golan Heights territory, his relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem and his administration’s signing of the Abraham Accords to normalize relations among countries in the Middle East.

But he has also drawn backlash for frequently suggesting Jews who do not support him politically or who are not supportive of Israel are disloyal.

Trump in September shared an image on social media telling “liberal Jews” to “make better choices” amid celebrations of the Jewish New Year.

And in October, days after Hamas terrorist attacks that left more than 1,000 Israelis dead, Trump questioned how “anybody who loves Israel” could vote for Democrats.

President Biden has sought to balance his frustrations with Netanyahu and his administration’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas. The president has repeatedly asserted Israel has a right to defend itself after Hamas’s attacks last October, while simultaneously urging Israel to do more to protect civilians and allow aid into Gaza.

Schumer last week said the prime minister had “lost his way,” pointing to the political and legal battles he has faced recently, while also allowing that the off-and-on prime minister’s “highest priority is the security of Israel.”

Updated at 8:33 p.m.