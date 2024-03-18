Boebert touts Trump endorsement in first TV ad amid competitive reelection bid

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is up on the airwaves with her first TV ad of the cycle, touting her endorsement from former President Trump as she fights to stay in Congress.

“Lauren, you’re gonna do fantastically in your district — Lauren Boebert, thank you,” a clip of Trump at a rally can be heard saying in the ad.

“President Donald J. Trump has endorsed America-First warrior Lauren Boebert for Congress,” a narrator says next in the ad. “Trump says Congresswoman Boebert is a proven conservative who has led the fight to stop illegal immigration, defend the Second Amendment and stand up to the radical Democrats who want to destroy our country.”

“We need Lauren fighting for us in Washington. Stand with President Trump and vote Lauren Boebert for Congress,” the narrator ends the ad saying.

The ad is backed by a $60,000 buy, $40,000 of which is dedicated to cable and $20,000 of which is dedicated to streaming, airing for a total of three weeks.

The ad is notable given that Boebert faces a challenging reelection bid in the crowded GOP primary for Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

Boebert currently represents Colorado’s western 3rd Congressional District but opted to run in the state’s eastern 4th Congressional District to avoid a competitive and expensive House race. She called it a “fresh start” for her family after finalizing her divorce from her ex-husband.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), who currently represents the 4th District, threw an unexpected curveball last week when he announced he would be resigning early from Congress at the end of this week – triggering a special election to fill the remainder of his term.

The special election and the GOP primary for the full two-year term will both take place on June 25, but some Republicans say that whomever Republicans nominate as their pick for the special election could have an advantage over Boebert in the GOP primary given that the congresswoman has ruled out running in the special election amid a narrow House GOP majority.

Boebert has also grappled with negative headlines in recent months, including over being ejected from a “Beetlejuice” musical in Denver over disruptive behavior. She also has to convince Republicans in the 4th District why they should be offering her a shot at representing a new House seat.

At the same time, Boebert also has Trump’s endorsement – an advantage in the GOP-leaning 4th District – and a clear financial edge.