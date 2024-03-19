Hillary Clinton: ‘Half a billion dollars’ later, only Trump can say he was better off 4 years ago

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that the “only person who can say they were better off four years ago” is former President Trump, in the wake of legal woes he has faced.

“Multiple indictments and half a billion dollars in civil liability later, pretty much the only person who can say they were better off four years ago is Donald Trump,” Clinton said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comments from Trump’s rival for the 2016 presidential race follow the former president’s lawyers indicating in a Monday court filing that Trump cannot secure a $464 million bond in his New York civil fraud case. His attorneys said they have spent “countless hours negotiating with one of the largest insurance companies in the world” and approached 30 companies to back the bond.

“The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding companies will consider a bond of anything approaching that magnitude,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

In a Monday evening post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his distaste for the bond in the civil fraud case in the wake of the filing.

“A bond of the size set by the Democrat Club-controlled Judge, in Corrupt, Racist [New York Attorney General Letitia James’] unlawful Witch Hunt, is unConstitutional, un-American, unprecedented, and practically impossible for ANY Company, including one as successful as mine,” Trump wrote.

“The Bonding Companies have never heard of such a bond, of this size, before, nor do they have the ability to post such a bond,” he added.

Clinton’s comments may also allude to a recent interview in which new Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said the U.S. is better off now than under Trump. Whatley was trying to argue that the country is doing worse under President Biden’s leadership versus under Trump’s four years ago.

“At the end of the day, this comes down to a very simple contrast between President Trump and President Biden,” Whatley said. “Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is ‘no.’ I mean, ‘yes.’”

“We are better off today, or, we will be better off under President Trump than we will under President Biden,” he stumbled.