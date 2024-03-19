Trump wins Illinois GOP primary

Former President Trump has won the Republican primary in Illinois, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump has already met the delegate threshold he needs to secure the Republican nomination for 2024, and his win in the Prairie State adds to his winning streak on the GOP side. There are 64 GOP delegates up for grabs in Illinois, according to a tracker from Decision Desk HQ/The Hill.

Meanwhile, President Biden has clinched the Democratic nod and is set to win as many as 147 delegates from the state as the pair head toward a 2024 rematch.

Biden beat Trump in Illinois by roughly 17 points back in 2020 — and Trump lost the state to former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton back in 2016.