trending:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump wins Arizona GOP primary

by Jared Gans - 03/19/24 11:20 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 03/19/24 11:20 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a Super Tuesday election night party Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Former President Trump has won the Arizona Republican presidential primary, Decision Desk HQ projected. 

Trump’s win in the state will add all of its 43 delegates available to his total, having already mathematically clinched the GOP nomination last week. With Nikki Haley having dropped out of the race earlier this month, Trump was the only major candidate on the ballot. 

Arizona will be a key battleground state in the general election, with President Biden having flipped it in 2020 after Trump carried it in 2016. 

Trump won the state’s Republican primary during his 2016 campaign over Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) but with less than a majority of the vote. 

Tags Ted Cruz

thppppppppp

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

2024 Candidates

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Democratic
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Republican
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Independent
View All Candidates

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court greenlights Texas law allowing state police to arrest migrants
Load more