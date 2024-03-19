Trump wins Arizona GOP primary

Former President Trump has won the Arizona Republican presidential primary, Decision Desk HQ projected.

Trump’s win in the state will add all of its 43 delegates available to his total, having already mathematically clinched the GOP nomination last week. With Nikki Haley having dropped out of the race earlier this month, Trump was the only major candidate on the ballot.

Arizona will be a key battleground state in the general election, with President Biden having flipped it in 2020 after Trump carried it in 2016.

Trump won the state’s Republican primary during his 2016 campaign over Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) but with less than a majority of the vote.