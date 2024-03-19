Biden wins Arizona Democratic primary

President Biden has won the Arizona Democratic presidential primary, according to a projection from Decision Desk HQ.

Biden has already become the presumptive Democratic nominee with his near sweep of the contests held last week. His win in the Grand Canyon State will give him most if not of the state’s 72 pledged delegates available.

The remaining 13 unpledged delegates will be allocated at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

Biden won the state’s primary in his 2020 run over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others, though with less than a majority of the vote.

Arizona will be hotly contested this November as a swing state. Biden was able to flip it blue in 2020 after the state had voted Republican in five presidential races in a row.